WGC-Dell Match Play 2019: Kevin Kisner Beats Matt Kuchar to Earn Win

WGC-Dell Match Play 2019: Kevin Kisner Beats Matt Kuchar to Earn WinMarch 31, 2019
Kevin Kisner defeated Matt Kuchar 3 and 2 in the finals of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday at Austin Country Club in Texas.
Kisner earned a par on the 15th hole to move to 3-up on Kuchar. They both birdied No. 16, which secured the title for Kisner.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
64 players started. 1 player remains. @K_Kisner defeats Matt Kuchar 3 and 2. He's won the 2019 @DellMatchPlay! 🤘 It's his 3rd career PGA TOUR victory. 🏆 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/Mp6Cvd2AO7
In the third-place match, Francesco Molinari defeated Lucas Bjerregaard 4 and 2.
Live Scores: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play