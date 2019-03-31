WGC-Dell Match Play 2019: Kevin Kisner Beats Matt Kuchar to Earn Win

Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Kevin Kisner defeated Matt Kuchar 3 and 2 in the finals of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Kisner earned a par on the 15th hole to move to 3-up on Kuchar. They both birdied No. 16, which secured the title for Kisner.

In the third-place match, Francesco Molinari defeated Lucas Bjerregaard 4 and 2.

