WGC-Dell Match Play 2019: Kevin Kisner Beats Matt Kuchar to Earn Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Kevin Kisner of the United States lines up a putt in his match against Matt Kuchar of the United States during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Kevin Kisner defeated Matt Kuchar 3 and 2 in the finals of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Kisner earned a par on the 15th hole to move to 3-up on Kuchar. They both birdied No. 16, which secured the title for Kisner.

In the third-place match, Francesco Molinari defeated Lucas Bjerregaard 4 and 2.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

