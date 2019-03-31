Report: Grizzlies Assistant Coach Jerry Stackhouse Linked to Vanderbilt HC Job

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Jerry Stackhouse is on the Vanderbilt Commodores' radar as they look to replace former head coach Bryce Drew.

247Sports' Evan Daniels reported Stackhouse, who's an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, and Charlotte Hornets assistant Ronald Nored are "names of interest" for the Vanderbilt vacancy.

The fact Stackhouse has yet to enter the head coaching ranks—on either the NBA or college level—is surprising.

The 44-year-old was a two-time All-Star and spent 18 years in the NBA as a player, giving him the kind of experience teams often covet when they begin a coaching search.

In a short amount of time, he has made a name for himself on the sideline as well. After spending one season on the Toronto Raptors staff, he became the head coach of the team's NBA D-League affiliate, Raptors 905. Raptors 905 won a D-League title in 2017, with Stackhouse earning Coach of the Year.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Stackhouse interviewed with the Raptors last offseason after they fired Dwane Casey. The New York Post's Marc Berman reported he met with the New York Knicks as well.

Toronto promoted another assistant, Nick Nurse, while the Knicks landed on David Fizdale as their next head coach. Stackhouse then left the Raptors and joined the Grizzlies last June.

Going to Vanderbilt would likely be a means for Stackhouse to further position himself for an NBA coaching job down the road.

The Commodores are headed in the right direction despite winning only nine games this year. Joe Toye is the only senior on the roster, and the team's top four scorers are either freshmen or sophomores.

The only question is whether Stackhouse would prefer to move down to the college level or hold out for an opportunity in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers will both be looking for new head coaches this summer, and a few more teams are likely to join that list in the months ahead.