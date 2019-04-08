Masters Odds 2019: Latest Lines for Top Favorites at Augusta

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The wlite will return to Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday as the Masters Tournament gets under way, with Patrick Reed hoping to become the first player in almost 20 years to retain the Green Jacket.

Tiger Woods was the last player to win back-to-back Masters crowns in 2001-02, and the four-time champion will come back to Augusta hoping to disrupt Reed's rhythm some 14 years after last triumphing were.

Rory McIlroy is a hot contender to finally complete his career Grand Slam at Augusta in 2019, according to the bookmakers, and a big victory at the Players Championship in March was a key result in his warm-up.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose will also return to the spotlight of a major as inevitable front-runners to duel for top spot, with the latter having finished with at least a share of second twice in the past four tournaments.

Visit PGA.com to see the field list in full.

Top 20 Odds Leaders

Rory McIlroy: 7-1

Dustin Johnson: 9-1

Justin Rose: 12-1

Tiger Woods: 14-1

Jon Rahm: 16-1

Justin Thomas: 18-1

Jordan Spieth: 20-1

Rickie Fowler: 20-1

Brooks Koepka: 22-1

Francesco Molinari: 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 25-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Paul Casey: 28-1

Bubba Watson: 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1

Phil Mickelson: 40-1

Xander Schauffele: 40-1

Patrick Reed: 40-1

Sergio Garcia: 45-1

Via Oddschecker.com.



Preview

Although McIlroy is out ahead of the field as odds leader with days to go until the Masters gets up and running, the Northern Irishman knows all too well the pain of failing to live up to expectations.

Five top-10 finishes—two top five—in the past five years are bound to have taken their toll on the 29-year-old's patience, though it also showcases terrific consistency and an ability to contend on his part.

Woods beat McIlroy 2&1 in their first matchplay meeting at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match round of 16, only for the veteran to lose to Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarter-finals.

The Dane's victory is proof that one can't read too far into McIlroy's own defeat at Woods' hands, although it was nonetheless an enthralling encounter that gave some indication toward each player's form right now, via PGA Tour:

McIlroy backs himself to one day end his run without a win at Augusta, and he recently told the Daily Mail's Derek Lawrenson:

"I just feel I've made a lot of progress over the last few years. I've learned so much. Take 2011, and one of the worst days of my career. Two months later I turned it into one of the best with my victory at the US Open.

"I'm getting more attuned to the demands. I've had five top 10s in a row. Every experience is making me stronger and I know I'm going to win there one day. To me it feels like the fable of the tortoise and the hare, and I'm inching ever closer."

Assuming Woods is fully fit—or as fit as can be expected of him—there's no reason to doubt his 14-1 casting as anything other than potentially good value on a star who's won here four times in the past.

ESPN's Tom Rinaldi looked at the change both he and Augusta have undergone since winning his first title here in 1997:

Reed has only one Masters win to his name and wasn't a particularly popular pick to take the Green Jacket in 2018. Regarded as something of a controversial figure on the golf circuit, the Georgia University alumnus could capitalise on the familiar comforts in Augusta once more, however.

The American recently looked to address some concerns by adding swing coach David Leadbetter to his team, though there seemed to be some confusion in the setup, per broadcaster Tim Rosaforte:

Reed is a considerable gamble at 45-1, the same odds at which 2017 winner Sergio Garcia has been priced. Another perennial contender in the mix is Jason Day at 25-1, the Australian offering a potential high-value pick.

Tommy Fleetwood is also found around that middle of the order at 25-1 and could launch a charge at the Green Jacket with a bright enough start, having finished third and fifth in his last two tournaments.