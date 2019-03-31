IPL Results 2019: Best Run-Scorers, Latest Fixtures After March 31

Mahesh Kumar A./Associated Press

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put on a clinic at the top of the Sunrisers Hyderabad order on Sunday as their 185-run opening stand set up a crushing 118-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Both hit centuries, Warner finishing unbeaten on 100 after Bairstow had been dismissed for 114 off 56 balls, his maiden IPL ton.

The pair set a new record for an IPL opening partnership and have now passed a century together in all three of Sunrisers' IPL games so far this season:

Unsurprisingly, the pair sit atop the standings for most runs scored so far in the 2019 IPL, and Sunrisers are now second in the standings.

IPL 2019 Standings: Team—Played, Points, Net Run Rate

1. CSK—3, 6, +0.507

2. SRH—3, 4, +2.111

3. KKR—3, 4, +0.555

4. DC—3, 4, +0.519

5. KXIP—3, 4, -0.008

6. MI—3, 2, -0.750

7. RR—3, 0, -0.575

8. RCB—3, 0, -2.413

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH)—254

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH)—198

3. Andre Russell (KKR)—163

4. Sanju Samson (RR)—140

5. Chris Gayle (KXIP)—139

For the statistics in full for the 2019 Indian Premier League, visit the competition website.

Upcoming Fixtures

Monday, April 1: Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals

Tuesday, April 2: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wednesday, April 3: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings

Thursday, April 4: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Friday, April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunday Recap

Warner and Bairstow's phenomenal partnership set up a total of 231 for two for Hyderabad from 20 overs, and RCB were all out for just 113 in response.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers managed just four runs between them in the middle order amid a shambolic performance for Bangalore:

In contrast, Sunrisers' top pair were phenomenal as they hit 17 fours and 12 sixes between them:

Warner and Bairstow will be on either side of the Ashes divide when Australia visit England in the summer, but for now they are combining brilliantly as opening partners.

In Sunday's second match, Chennai Super Kings made it three wins from three as they beat Rajasthan Royals by eight runs.

The Royals won the toss in Chennai and opted to field first, and Super Kings captain MS Dhoni played the key innings with a 46-ball 75, hitting three sixes off the last three balls of the innings:

CSK ended their 20 overs on 175 for five, setting a target for Rajasthan that proved just out of reach.

The Royals made a poor start in their chase as Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson all fell cheaply.

Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi and Jofra Archer all made decent contributions to get the Royals back on track, but they fell just short in the end.