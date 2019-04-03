Predicting Each MLB Team's Next Big Contract

0 of 30

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

If the last few weeks are any indication, the next big Major League Baseball contract is imminent.

Since late February, superstars Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Chris Sale, Jacob deGrom, Xander Bogaerts and Ronald Acuna Jr. have signed nine-figure deals. Aces Justin Verlander, Blake Snell and Kyle Hendricks and youngsters Brandon Lowe and Eloy Jimenez have inked smaller yet still significant pacts.

It's hard not to wonder who else is due, so we indulged ourselves by pondering the top possibility for each MLB team's next big contract.

We've taken a relative approach to the term "big" by allowing it to cover both long-term megadeals for established superstars and less lucrative multiyear contracts for lesser stars and young up-and-comers. There are a few free-agent fits here and there, but the list is mostly made up of extension candidates.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.