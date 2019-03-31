Liverpool Snatch Late Winner vs. Tottenham to Go Top of Premier League

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

A last-minute own-goal from Toby Alderweireld saw Liverpool move back to the top of the Premier League table thanks to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

In arguably their toughest remaining game of the 2018-19 league season, the Reds earned victory thanks to Roberto Firmino's first-half strike and Alderweireld's late calamity.

It had looked as though Liverpool would drop two points when Lucas Moura equalised with 20 minutes to go.

But Hugo Lloris' inability to deal with Mohamed Salah's header in the dying minutes of normal time sent Anfield into rapture.

Liverpool have played a game more than second-place Manchester City, but the Reds' only remaining game against a top-six side is at home to Chelsea on April 14. The champions have back-to-back matches with Spurs and Manchester United thereafter.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are in serious danger of dropping out the top four after going five league games without a win.

What's Next?

Tottenham are back in action on Wednesday, when they host Crystal Palace. Liverpool visit Southampton on Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.