Liverpool Snatch Late Winner vs. Tottenham to Go Top of Premier League

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 31, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

A last-minute own-goal from Toby Alderweireld saw Liverpool move back to the top of the Premier League table thanks to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.  

In arguably their toughest remaining game of the 2018-19 league season, the Reds earned victory thanks to Roberto Firmino's first-half strike and Alderweireld's late calamity.

It had looked as though Liverpool would drop two points when Lucas Moura equalised with 20 minutes to go.

But Hugo Lloris' inability to deal with Mohamed Salah's header in the dying minutes of normal time sent Anfield into rapture. 

Liverpool have played a game more than second-place Manchester City, but the Reds' only remaining game against a top-six side is at home to Chelsea on April 14. The champions have back-to-back matches with Spurs and Manchester United thereafter.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are in serious danger of dropping out the top four after going five league games without a win.

                                        

What's Next?

Tottenham are back in action on Wednesday, when they host Crystal Palace. Liverpool visit Southampton on Friday. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Sarri: Hazard & Kante Needed to Rest

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri: Hazard & Kante Needed to Rest

    ChelseaFC
    via ChelseaFC

    Loftus-Cheek's 91st Min Winner Saves Chelsea vs. Cardiff

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Loftus-Cheek's 91st Min Winner Saves Chelsea vs. Cardiff

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Fekir Open to Summer Move 👀

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Fekir Open to Summer Move 👀

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp Praises 'Fantastic Player' Kane

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Klopp Praises 'Fantastic Player' Kane

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report