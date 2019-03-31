Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Lewis Hamilton Earns 1st Win of Year

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton collected his first Formula One win of the year in the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday and made the most of Charles Leclerc's engine issues to snatch top spot from the Ferrari starlet.

Valtteri Bottas finished second to complete a Mercedes one-two and remains the standings leader after his victory at the Australian Grand Prix, which keeps him one point ahead of Mercedes team-mate Hamilton.



Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton went wheel to wheel as their rivalry was reignited and left the German spun out as the Briton galloped on to take first. Vettel came out the loser from their head-to-head battle and ultimately placed fifth.

Ferrari driver Leclerc, 21, clinched his maiden Formula One pole in Bahrain and became the second-youngest driver in F1 history to achieve the feat but could only finish third in the end.

The youngster was clearly upset after missing out on what could have been a maiden Formula One triumph, though he congratulated his peers:

The official Formula One Twitter account posted Sunday's final classification in full:

There was fervent discussion around the Ferrari garage in recent days, with many wondering how the team would manage Vettel and standout young gun Leclerc.

The pair got off to a tense start from the line, and Vettel even briefly wrestled the lead from his team-mate before losing it on the sixth lap back to Leclerc, who was unafraid of his older competition:

Motorsport writer Luke Smith was all for the drama:

Leclerc hardly put a foot wrong and held a lead of around eight seconds around the 30-lap mark, a cushion that allowed him to mount such a surprising challenge on first for the entire race.

Mercedes duo Hamilton and Bottas started third and fourth on the grid, respectively, but their cars couldn't keep up with Ferrari's pace on the straights, where it was the Italian manufacturer who dominated.

However, two pit stops and some rear tyre trouble wasn't enough to keep Hamilton from outmanoeuvring his old foe at Bahrain International Circuit on Lap 38:

Leclerc was still the outright leader, but Hamilton had made the claim for second his own, literally leaving Vettel in his dust as the Ferrari star dropped down to eighth. As if that wasn't bad enough, a tussle with Williams driver George Russell saw him lose his front wing the following lap.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had to pit early on after making contact with Carlos Sainz—who also had to pit—on the fourth lap, though officials decided to take no further action. Verstappen performed consistently throughout, however, and took fourth at the finish.

While Vettel climbed his way back up the field, Hamilton hounded down Leclerc's lead, and Ferrari's man seemed to be losing his lead amid troubles with the car, per Autosport:

With a little more than 10 laps to go, Hamilton and Bottas capitalised and moved into the front places in what has become a familiar unravelling for events for the Silver Arrows.

Perhaps Ferrari's early endeavours to break up Mercedes' dominance early on this season proved to be too much toll on the 064 engine, with even Leclerc's third-place finish a glum consolation.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean failed to finish the Australian Grand Prix and was forced to retire for the second race in succession after an early clash with Racing Point's Lance Stroll left him requiring treatment. He was called back into the Haas garage, while their other driver Kevin Magnussen struggled to contend strongly.

Renault were devastated to see drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg both have their races end with only three laps remaining in unrelated incidents, leading to a late safety car delay.

The safety car led to a low-energy finish, for Leclerc more so than any other driver, although his first Formula One podium was reason to celebrate nonetheless.

Despite Ferrari's best efforts, Mercedes continue their fine start to 2019 with another one-two, this time with defending champion Hamilton at the front of the queue.