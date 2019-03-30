Highlights: Watch James Harden's 50-Point Triple-Double in Win vs. Kings

Highlights: Watch James Harden's 50-Point Triple-Double in Win vs. KingsMarch 31, 2019
James Harden extended his own NBA record with another 50-point triple-double in the Houston Rockets' 119-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
The reigning NBA MVP finished with 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists Saturday. His final point came on a free throw with 48.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
This marks the second 50-point triple-double for Harden in 2018-19. His first one came on Dec. 13 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Harden is one of four players in NBA history with multiple 50-point triple-doubles. His first one this season broke a tie with Russell Westbrook for most all-time.
