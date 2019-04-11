Masters Prize Money 2019: Total Purse Info for Augusta National Golf Club

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In addition to the green jacket and the title of Masters champion, those in the field at Augusta this week have a massive amount to play for in prize money too.

Last year, champion Patrick Reed earned a cool $1,980,000 for his success, as he beat Rickie Fowler by one shot to become a major champion for the first time. This year, the same sum is up for grabs for the player on top of the leaderboard on Sunday night.

Getting to that position will not be easy, though, as the field is unsurprisingly stacked with players capable of going all the way in 2019.

Here are the prize-money details for the showdown at Augusta, as well as a preview of what to expect from four of the most absorbing days in golf.

Prize-Money Details

The purse for the tournament will remain at $11 million, with the winner set to take home $1,980,000, along with the green jacket, per The Independent.

Preview

A year ago, Reed thrived in a high-pressure environment on the final day of the Masters, eventually outlasting Fowler and Jordan Spieth to take the green jacket.

Here is the moment Reed was confirmed as the 2018 Masters Champion:

BBC Sport's Mark Chapman paid tribute to the manner in which Reed was able to hold off huge challenges on the final day:

However, since that incredible achievement in 2018, Reed's form has suffered, meaning few are tipping him to defend the title.

At the recent Valspar Championship he was totally out of sorts, finishing 10-over par after two rounds and missing the cut. His best results of 2019 are tied-13th at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Sony Open, both in January.

As the Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte relayed, Reed has drafted in David Leadbetter to help eradicate some of the issues in his game; according to Derek Lawrenson of the Daily Mail, the move was inspired by a text from Reed's wife Justine:

At this time of year the chances of Spieth are also typically being talked up, as he has a tremendous record in this event. In addition to the win in 2015, he has two second-place finishes on his Augusta record, in addition to the his third 12 months ago.

However, since last year's Masters he has not registered a win and in strokeplay events he's only picked up one top-10 finish.

Still, if he does make it to the weekend, it would be unwise to rule Spieth out of contention, per Kyle Porter of CBS:

The favourite to win this week for many is Rory McIlroy, as the four-time major champion comes into the Masters in excellent form.

The Northern Irishman looked at ease with his game at the recent Players Championship, eventually getting the better of Jim Furyk to win at Sawgrass. A success in a high-profile event like that should give him the confidence to challenge at Augusta.

A year ago McIlroy went off alongside Reed in the final group, only to shoot 74 in the final round and fall out of contention.

ESPN's Bob Harig thinks McIlroy is in a strong position to mirror Spieth's success in 2015:

Elsewhere, world No. 2 Dustin Johnson should be near the summit. While he missed 2017's showdown at Augusta due to a freak injury, in his last three outings at the Masters he's been able to secure top-10 finishes.

Following his resurgence in 2018, many are expecting Tiger Woods to go close, although the last time he was in the top 10 at Augusta was in 2013.