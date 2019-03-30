NASCAR at Texas 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR Series will continue in Texas this weekend, with Kyle Busch leading the way in the drivers’ championship.

After successive wins at Phoenix and California, Busch registered a solid third-place finish last time out in Virginia, giving him a 21-point lead over nearest challenger Denny Hamlin. Busch has fond memories of the Texas Motor Speedway circuit too, as he took the chequered flag there 12 months ago.

Defending champion Joey Logano is down in fourth, and has ground to make up if he’s going to retain his title this season. He was a disappointing 19th in Virginia too.

Weekend Schedule (Eastern Time)

Saturday, March 30

9:05 a.m. - Cup Series second practice

10:10 a.m. - Truck Series qualifying

11:30 a.m. - Cup Series final practice

1 p.m. - Truck series race

Sunday, March 31

3 p.m. - Cup Series race

The action will be available to watch on FOX Sports.

Preview

Those in attendance in Texas this weekend will be hopeful this year’s race contains the same sort of thrills as last year’s event, when Busch was eventually able to emerge victorious.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver beat Kevin Harvick, who is third in this year’s standings, by just 0.3 seconds to win at this venue for the third time. Here are the final stages of what was an intriguing race:

With that victory and Busch’s recent form in mind, it’s hard to look past the championship leader again this weekend.

Per the NASCAR website, so far his team’s season average finishing position of 9.1 in 2019 is more than a full spot ahead of all of their construction rivals. "Busch’s average finish of 2.67 through the first six races is the third-best all-time behind Cale Yarborough’s fast starts in 1974 and ’77," it’s added.

Already it’s been a landmark year for Busch. Not only has he stormed to one of the best starts to a NASCAR campaign for many seasons, he passed the 200-win marker with a triumph in Fontana, California earlier in March.

The FOX: NASCAR Twitter account reflect on his exceptional career so far:

Harvick is likely to be in the hunt for victory again on Sunday. The Stewart-Haas Racing man has yet to get on the podium this season, but has strung together five top-10 finishes in a row, pushing him up to within four points of Hamlin.

Additionally, he has won at Texas twice before, a mark only bettered by Jimmie Johnson and Busch in the field.

"It used to be one of my worst tracks," said Harvick of the Texas Motor Speedway, per TMS (h/t Sports Daly). "Since coming to Stewart-Haas racing, it's been one of our best tracks."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Johnson—a seven-time winner in Texas—was quickest in the early runs on Friday, with his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Alex Bowman in second spot.

Brad Keselowski will be out to make it back-to-back wins, as his success at Martinsville, his second of the 2019 season, thrust him up into the top five again.