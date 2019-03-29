Unai Emery Says Denis Suarez Is Ready to Make an Impact for Arsenal

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Denis Suarez is finally ready to make an impact for the Gunners following his January move from Barcelona.

The midfielder arrived on loan from the Spanish champions until the end of the season but has yet to start a competitive game for the Gunners.

Emery said at a pre-match press conference Suarez is ready to make his first start for the club ahead of Monday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

"He is OK for starting in the first XI, to give us this impact," Emery said. "We are going to need everybody, every player for the next matches. We decided to go away to train for four days and play a match in Dubai. But it's the same idea, the same spirit."

Suarez played 90 minutes for Arsenal in a friendly win over Al Nasr in Dubai during the international break and impressed, according to Charles Watts at Football.London:

The 25-year-old has also looked good in Arsenal training:

However, his lack of game time at Arsenal since joining from Barcelona has led to speculation the Gunners want to send him back to the Camp Nou, per Mark Irwin at The Sun.

Suarez has given his response to the rumours:

The midfielder will now be hoping for some regular game time which he can use to prove his critics wrong and impress during his time in the Premier League.

Emery's men still have plenty to play for both domestically and in Europe. They remain in the hunt for a place in the top four of the Premier League and are into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

The Arsenal boss says his team "need to do a lot" to finish in the top four:

Emery will need to manage his squad effectively as he approaches a busy part of the season, and Suarez's versatility, experience and creativity may prove useful.

However, having spent the first two months of his loan on the bench at Arsenal, it still seems unlikely the club will take up the option to sign him permanently in the summer.