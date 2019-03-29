Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hoping to Keep Ander Herrera Amid PSG Rumours

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful the Red Devils will keep hold of midfielder Ander Herrera amid speculation Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Spaniard.

"We want the best players in this club," Solskjaer told Norwegian reporters, per Goal. "Let's hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season. Ander has been very good since I came in."

Herrera's contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer, and he is "seriously considering" a "lucrative three-year offer" from PSG, according to Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal at ESPN FC.

The French champions are not the only club interested in signing Herrera, according to Rob Dawson at ESPN FC:

The 29-year-old told El Periodico (h/t Sky Sports) he does not know if he will stay at Manchester United.

"I'm not going crazy about what is going to happen over the next four months because I don't know if my stay here is over. I enjoy being at the biggest club in England, the fans love me, they have treated me phenomenally and I owe it to them to listen to what they say, but honestly I don't know what is going to happen."

Herrera has not always been a regular at Manchester United since joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, but he has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

He struggled for game time under previous manager Jose Mourinho but has become a key part of the team under Solskjaer and his recent good form has been recognised:

ESPN's Alex Shaw said Herrera should stay unless United can bring in a replacement:

Solskjaer is expected to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window and has said "we will do some business," per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

However, he risks losing Herrera at the end of the season on a free transfer if the club can't come to an agreement with the midfielder to extend his stay at Old Trafford.