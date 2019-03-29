Von Miller Won't Be Charged for Illegally Catching Hammerhead Shark in 2018

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. The Browns won 17-16. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller won't be charged for illegally catching a hammerhead shark last year, according to TMZ Sports.

In March 2018, Miller posted footage of himself on a boat after reeling in a 9.5-foot hammerhead shark:

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) vowed "to ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal." That led to an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), who ultimately turned it over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Per TMZ Sports, Miller said the shark was released back into the water alive. 

While Miller escaped punishment, the owner and operator of the boat were charged "for fishing for sharks without the proper permit and failure to release a shark in the manner that will ensure maximum probability of survival." Those charges resulted in a $2,000 fine.

The FWC lists the hammerhead shark as a prohibited shark. According to ESPN.com, the harvesting of a hammerhead shark is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail.  

