California Athletic Commission Suspends Kubrat Pulev for Kissing Reporter

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev is seen during a press conference at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 11, 2017 during an event to promote his heavyweight world title boxing match against champion Britain's Anthony Joshua. Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his IBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev has been suspended indefinitely by the California State Athletic Commission after kissing a female reporter without her permission at the end of an interview following his fight Saturday night, per TMZ Sports

ESPN UK provided video of the interview:

The reporter, Jenny Sushe of Vegas Sports Daily, has hired a lawyer and plans to take legal action against Pulev.

"I did not encourage or consent to Mr. Pulev grabbing my face, kissing me, or grabbing my backside," Sushe said in a statement. "I was there at the event covering the boxing match as a professional member of the press. Kissing a woman on her lips without her consent and grabbing her is not acceptable."

The interview took place after Pulev's knockout win over Bogdan Dinu in Costa Mesa, California, his first career match in the United States.

However, the suspension will prevent him from competing again in the state until the sanction is lifted. 

"Before he will be licensed to fight in California again, boxer Kubrat Pulev must appear in front of the commission and demonstrate that he will conform to this principle of respect," CSAC said in a statement, per BBC Sport.

The 37-year-old from Bulgaria had spent his entire professional career competing in Europe until last Saturday's bout. He has built a 27-1 career record in that span, with his only loss coming against heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

Related

    Easter-Barthelemy official for April 27, WBA title on the line

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Easter-Barthelemy official for April 27, WBA title on the line

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    DAZN Boxing Preview: Smith vs. Eggington

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    DAZN Boxing Preview: Smith vs. Eggington

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Hearn talks DAZN’s rumored $60M pitch to Klitschko

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Hearn talks DAZN’s rumored $60M pitch to Klitschko

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Liam Smith vs. Sam Eggington To Have WBC Silver at Stake

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Liam Smith vs. Sam Eggington To Have WBC Silver at Stake

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com