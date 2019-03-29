Warriors News: Stephen Curry Says Suspension Will Help Jordan Bell in Long Run

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes Jordan Bell's one-game suspension will be a good thing for the second-year center.

Per Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News, Curry addressed the situation and cited his early NBA experience as a comparison point for Bell:

"It's a tough situation for any rookie to come in with the spotlight that you're under and what we're playing for every year. It'll make him stronger in the long run, for sure. ...

"I didn't know what to expect on a night-to-night basis [as a rookie]. But you put the work in and come in with the right intentions and right mindset every day. First and foremost, have confidence in yourself when you're out there, be impactful and make impactful plays to help your team win. He's shown that."

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Bell was suspended for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies for conduct detrimental to the team.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick, Bell's discipline stemmed from making a purchase at the team's hotel and charging it to assistant coach Mike Brown. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed a fan report from Twitter that the charge was for a $15 candle.

The 24-year-old previously had a heated interaction with head coach Steve Kerr during Golden State's 130-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 21.

Bell's role with the Warriors has decreased in his second season. He's playing nearly three fewer minutes per game (11.4) compared to 2017-18 (14.2), and his scoring has dropped from 4.6 points per game to 3.0.