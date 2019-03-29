Warriors News: Stephen Curry Says Suspension Will Help Jordan Bell in Long Run

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Jordan Bell #2 of the Golden State Warriors seen on court following the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 21, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes Jordan Bell's one-game suspension will be a good thing for the second-year center.

Per Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News, Curry addressed the situation and cited his early NBA experience as a comparison point for Bell:

"It's a tough situation for any rookie to come in with the spotlight that you're under and what we're playing for every year. It'll make him stronger in the long run, for sure. ...

"I didn't know what to expect on a night-to-night basis [as a rookie]. But you put the work in and come in with the right intentions and right mindset every day. First and foremost, have confidence in yourself when you're out there, be impactful and make impactful plays to help your team win. He's shown that."

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Bell was suspended for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies for conduct detrimental to the team.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick, Bell's discipline stemmed from making a purchase at the team's hotel and charging it to assistant coach Mike Brown. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed a fan report from Twitter that the charge was for a $15 candle.

The 24-year-old previously had a heated interaction with head coach Steve Kerr during Golden State's 130-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 21.

Bell's role with the Warriors has decreased in his second season. He's playing nearly three fewer minutes per game (11.4) compared to 2017-18 (14.2), and his scoring has dropped from 4.6 points per game to 3.0.

Related

    Bell Reveals His Side of Warriors Suspension

    Bell says he 'made an error of judgment' in charging $60 to Mike Brown's hotel room

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Bell Reveals His Side of Warriors Suspension

    Bell says he 'made an error of judgment' in charging $60 to Mike Brown's hotel room

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    LBJ Not a Fan of Lakers' Roster Experiment

    LeBron made a raspberry sound when ESPN asked what he thought of Lakers' roster construction — 'THBPBPTHPT'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ Not a Fan of Lakers' Roster Experiment

    LeBron made a raspberry sound when ESPN asked what he thought of Lakers' roster construction — 'THBPBPTHPT'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Clippers Brass Laughed at Lakers After Zubac Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clippers Brass Laughed at Lakers After Zubac Trade

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    📈Biggest jump: Jazz, Magic 📉Biggest fall: Pistons, Heat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    📈Biggest jump: Jazz, Magic 📉Biggest fall: Pistons, Heat

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report