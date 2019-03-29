Report: Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers Agree to Restructured Contract

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Two-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans has reportedly agreed to restructure his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, converting $3 million of his $20 million base salary into a roster bonus.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the news Friday.

The move clears $2.4 million in cap space, per Yates. Considering the Buccaneers ranked 31st in the NFL with just $2.81 million in cap space, per Spotrac, the team gains some much-needed flexibility.

Last March, Evans signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension with Tampa Bay, which made him the second-highest paid receiver in the league at the time. The new contract gave him a salary of $20 million in 2019 and $16.75 million in 2020 before dropping to an average of $13.1 million over the course of the final three years.

He received $55 million in guarantees.

The 25-year-old has started his career with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is coming off his most productive year to date. He hauled in 86 catches for a career-high 1,524 yards while finding the end zone eight times in 2018. The Buccaneers had the league's top-ranked passing attack.

Pro Football Focus rated Evans No. 56 overall among NFL players.

The 2014 seventh overall pick has averaged 79 receptions, 1,221 yards and eight touchdowns through five seasons.