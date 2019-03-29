Tiger Woods Advances at WGC-Dell Match Play with 4 and 2 Win vs. Patrick Cantlay

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' run at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play will continue into the weekend after things broke his way Friday.

After defeating Aaron Wise 3 and 1 in Round 1 and losing to Brandt Snedeker 2 and 1 on Thursday, Woods entered the day needing a win and some help in order to continue into the weekend. A Wise victory over Snedeker would keep Woods alive, while a tie would set up a playoff.

Woods took care of business against Patrick Cantlay, winning 4 and 2.

The 14-time major champ grabbed the lead over Cantlay on the first hole, but Cantlay evened the score on the third hole. Woods then moved back in front one hole later.

After the back-and-forth start, Cantlay gained control of the match, winning three of four holes. That stretch featured some tough luck for Woods:

Through eight holes, Cantlay was 2 up. That did not prove to be enough to hold off a surging Tiger.

Woods began to gather momentum with a win on the ninth. He won five of the next six holes, including four in a row, to go 3 up with four remaining.

At that point, Wise had already defeated Snedeker 6 and 4. That meant if Woods could avoid a disastrous finish, the former world No. 1 would advance.

He closed out Cantlay on the 16th.

Woods now awaits Rory McIlroy in the round of 16.

In other words, clear the calendar for Saturday.