Tiger Woods Advances at WGC-Dell Match Play with 4 and 2 Win vs. Patrick Cantlay

Tiger Woods Advances at WGC-Dell Match Play with 4 and 2 Win vs. Patrick CantlayMarch 29, 2019
Tiger Woods' run at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play will continue into the weekend after things broke his way Friday.
After defeating Aaron Wise 3 and 1 in Round 1 and losing to Brandt Snedeker 2 and 1 on Thursday, Woods entered the day needing a win and some help in order to continue into the weekend. A Wise victory over Snedeker would keep Woods alive, while a tie would set up a playoff.
Woods took care of business against Patrick Cantlay, winning 4 and 2.
The 14-time major champ grabbed the lead over Cantlay on the first hole, but Cantlay evened the score on the third hole. Woods then moved back in front one hole later.
After the back-and-forth start, Cantlay gained control of the match, winning three of four holes. That stretch featured some tough luck for Woods:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
From 1 UP to 1 DOWN. Patrick Cantlay takes the lead against Tiger Woods. https://t.co/jbQu4x3DRa
Through eight holes, Cantlay was 2 up. That did not prove to be enough to hold off a surging Tiger.
Woods began to gather momentum with a win on the ninth. He won five of the next six holes, including four in a row, to go 3 up with four remaining.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Buckle up. @TigerWoods gives a big fist pump after leveling the match with Patrick Cantlay. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/VO21LzheiE
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
1 UP. @TigerWoods regains the lead on the 12th hole. 📺: https://t.co/hah4g5wNli https://t.co/hD11fQke6Q
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
10th hole: Cantlay 1 UP 11th hole: All Square 12th hole: @TigerWoods 1 UP 13th hole: Woods 2 UP 14th hole: Woods 3 UP How the tables have turned. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/y2vZ4ASrQB
At that point, Wise had already defeated Snedeker 6 and 4. That meant if Woods could avoid a disastrous finish, the former world No. 1 would advance.
He closed out Cantlay on the 16th.
PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms
Recipe for a 4 and 2 victory for @TigerWoods over Patrick Cantlay included a birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie-par-birdie finish on Nos. 11-16. @PGATOUR https://t.co/j7KiFeiCmB
Woods now awaits Rory McIlroy in the round of 16.
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
Rory v Tiger. For the first time ever in match play golf! Who's excited? https://t.co/Cj0pPJ2r5C
In other words, clear the calendar for Saturday.
