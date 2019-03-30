Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool resume their quest to land the Premier League title on Sunday when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield.

The Reds head into the weekend top of the table by two points from Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side can regain top spot with victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Spurs will be hoping to shake off a run of poor results they suffered before the international break.

The north Londoners have gone four games without a Premier League win and lost to Southampton last time out.

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Liverpool 8-13, Tottenham 5-1, Draw 16-5

Preview

Liverpool's title credentials should be given a stiff examination on Sunday by Spurs, although the Reds can take confidence from Tottenham's recent winless run.

The hosts will have star man Mohamed Salah fresh for the game, as he was not called up for international duty by Egypt.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says the break has done him good:

Spurs must also watch out for the in-form Sadio Mane, who has been Liverpool's most dangerous player in recent weeks:

Liverpool have also been boosted by the return from injury of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri. Klopp told a pre-match press conference the duo "should be OK" for the match.

Tottenham come into the game without having played a match for three weeks, and Klopp has described the visitors as a "world-class team:"

Manager Mauricio Pochettino will have decisions to make in midfield with a couple of players ruled out through injury:

The Spurs boss is likely to go with either Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama in central midfield alongside Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Wanyama may relish taking on Liverpool at Anfield again:

Pochettino will be looking for a big improvement from his side as they bid to turn around a poor run.

Their shaky form has seen them come under pressure for a place in the top four from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Liverpool can ill-afford to drop points if they are to claim their first league title since 1990.

Anfield has been a fortess this season, with the Reds yet to taste defeat on their own ground, which should just give them the edge over Tottenham.