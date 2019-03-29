Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest in the first free practice session ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

In the first of Friday's track runs, the 21-year-old set a time of one minute, 30.354 seconds at the Bahrain International Circuit, 0.263 seconds quicker than his team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

They were followed by Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

FP1 Recap

Here's the classification from Friday's first session, per F1's official Twitter account:

After a slow start in the 28-degree heat, Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the first time of the day after almost 20 minutes.

Mercedes started out on medium tyres, perhaps wary of degradation:

Verstappen battled with Bottas and Vettel for P1, with Mercedes getting quicker after a swap to soft tyres, but it was Leclerc stole a march on the chasing pack with his best effort shortly before the hour-mark.

Meanwhile, Racing Point's Lance Stroll struggled to get going and soon had to return to the pits after a spin:

After an hour, the Canadian had completed just four laps and had not set a representative time, so he did well to get 16 under his belt by the chequered flag.

He wasn't the only driver to go for a spin, as George Russell lost his rear at Turn 2 late in the session.