Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's PracticeMarch 29, 2019
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest in the first free practice session ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.
In the first of Friday's track runs, the 21-year-old set a time of one minute, 30.354 seconds at the Bahrain International Circuit, 0.263 seconds quicker than his team-mate Sebastian Vettel.
They were followed by Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.
FP1 Recap
Here's the classification from Friday's first session, per F1's official Twitter account:
Formula 1 @F1
Ferrari on top after FP1 with @Charles_Leclerc leading the way 💪 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 https://t.co/26mpJnEanI
After a slow start in the 28-degree heat, Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the first time of the day after almost 20 minutes.
Mercedes started out on medium tyres, perhaps wary of degradation:
Pirelli Motorsport @pirellisport
What you won’t see in this #FP1 session is many long runs: it’s too warm for these to be of any significant use. Tyre degradation is also going to be higher than it will in race conditions – on the most abrasive track of the year. #Fit4F1 @BAH_Int_Circuit
Verstappen battled with Bottas and Vettel for P1, with Mercedes getting quicker after a swap to soft tyres, but it was Leclerc stole a march on the chasing pack with his best effort shortly before the hour-mark.
Meanwhile, Racing Point's Lance Stroll struggled to get going and soon had to return to the pits after a spin:
Formula 1 @F1
Steady, Lance 😮 Those tyres are cooked, and there's some front wing damage after the Canadian spins #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 https://t.co/G8GgxWYyV4
After an hour, the Canadian had completed just four laps and had not set a representative time, so he did well to get 16 under his belt by the chequered flag.
He wasn't the only driver to go for a spin, as George Russell lost his rear at Turn 2 late in the session.
