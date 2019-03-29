Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - MARCH 29: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 29, 2019 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Charles Coates/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest in the first free practice session ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

In the first of Friday's track runs, the 21-year-old set a time of one minute, 30.354 seconds at the Bahrain International Circuit, 0.263 seconds quicker than his team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

They were followed by Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

                                      

FP1 Recap

Here's the classification from Friday's first session, per F1's official Twitter account:

After a slow start in the 28-degree heat, Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the first time of the day after almost 20 minutes.

Mercedes started out on medium tyres, perhaps wary of degradation:

Verstappen battled with Bottas and Vettel for P1, with Mercedes getting quicker after a swap to soft tyres, but it was Leclerc stole a march on the chasing pack with his best effort shortly before the hour-mark.

Meanwhile, Racing Point's Lance Stroll struggled to get going and soon had to return to the pits after a spin:

After an hour, the Canadian had completed just four laps and had not set a representative time, so he did well to get 16 under his belt by the chequered flag.

He wasn't the only driver to go for a spin, as George Russell lost his rear at Turn 2 late in the session.

 

