Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 8 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The Alliance of American Football is closing in on its first-ever postseason. Just three weeks remain in the inaugural regular season, and one team—the Orlando Apollos—has already clinched a playoff berth. Week 8 is going to carry some heavy playoff implications.

These last few weeks of the season could also have some serious implications for the league as a whole.

Majority owner Tom Dundon recently hinted that the AAF could need some help from the NFL and the NFL Players' Association in order to keep rolling.

"If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can't be a development league," Dundon said, per Kevin Allen and Mike Jones of USA Today. "We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league."

For now, the Alliance is still kicking, and if you want to enjoy it while you can, you're in luck. Here's everything you need to know for Week 8, including scheduling information, standings and the latest championship odds.

AAF Standings

Eastern Conference

1. Orlando Apollos 6-1

2. Birmingham Iron 4-3

3. Memphis Express 2-5

4. Atlanta Legends 2-5

Western Conference

1. San Antonio Commanders 5-2

2. Arizona Hotshots 4-3

3. San Diego Fleet 3-4

4. Salt Lake Stallions 2-5

AAF Week 8

Saturday, March 30: Orlando at Memphis, 4 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, March 30: San Diego at Salt Lake, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, March 31: Atlanta at Birmingham, 4 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, March 31: Arizona at San Antonio, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

All games can be streamed at aaf-live.com.

Game of the Week

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders



Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Picking out the game of the week isn't much of a challenge in Week 8. The Arizona Hotshots and San Antonio Commanders are the two top teams in the Western Conference and two of the hottest teams in the Alliance right now.

This could well be a playoff preview. That's something that cannot really be said about the other three games this weekend. Each of those contests will feature a two-win team on one sideline.

The Commanders are on a four-game winning streak. They also happen to boast the best home-field advantage in the AAF. In Week 7, they set a league record with more than 30,000 fans in attendance.

The Hotshots, meanwhile, have won two in a row after losing three straight. During that three-game skid, Arizona didn't look like a legitimate playoff contender. With a win on Sunday, though, the Hotshots can grab a share of the conference lead and put themselves in prime position to eventually host a home playoff game.

"I just told them, 'Hey, we've got to turn this thing around. We're one of the best teams in this whole league and we have the potential to be one of the best teams, but we've got to act like it. We just can't hope things are going to go our way,'" linebacker Steven Johnson said, per Jose Romero of AAF.com.

A playoff atmosphere and a possible playoff preview in prime time? Sign us up!

Latest Championship Odds from Oddschecker.com

Orlando Apollos: 5-4

Arizona Hotshots: 7-2

San Antonio Commanders: 15-4

Birmingham Iron: 11-2

San Diego Fleet: 14-1

Memphis Express: 66-1

Atlanta Legends: 100-1

Salt Lake Stallions: 100-1