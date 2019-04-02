College Football’s 2019 Final Four Dark Horses

5 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Nobody expected Texas A&M to be one of college football's biggest surprises a season ago, but the Jimbo Fisher factor was real in College Station. The Aggies got their money's worth in 2018, but they hired Fisher to ultimately take them to championships.

If things fall right, they could start coming as early as this year.

The Aggies went 9-4 a season ago and 5-3 in the tough SEC, but though they were within an eyelash of beating Clemson, they were barely in the game against Alabama. Unfortunately for Fisher's team, both national title game teams are back on the schedule again this year.

That's the biggest road block of any team on this list.

But if you're going to win a championship, you're going to have to play the best teams, right? The Aggies are going to be more equipped to do that in 2019 thanks to a loaded top-five recruiting class that will help defensive coordinator Mike Elko fill holes with star players like defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal.

With potentially elite dual-threat quarterback Kellen Mond back for his junior year and some of the best pass-catchers in the SEC if they jell the way they're expected to, it's an exciting time to be an Aggie.

It's going to hurt to lose SEC star running back Trayveon Williams, who was the best offensive player you hardly heard about in the conference a season ago.

They plan to attack Williams' production gap with numbers, and Jashaun Corbin will help. Central Florida transfer Cordarrian Richardson, Charles Strong, Vernon Jackson and Deneric Prince all are talented options, too.

At least a couple of them will turn into quality SEC backs, and once that happens, the Aggies will be firmly in the mix again. But how far can they go?