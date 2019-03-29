Gregg Popovich: Without Manu Ginobili 'There Were No Championships' for Spurs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 14: Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs and Manu Ginobili #20 during the game against the Utah Jazz on December 14, 2015 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photos by Chris Covatta/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Covatta/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and former Spurs star Tony Parker had high praise for Manu Ginobili as the team retired his jersey following Thursday's 116-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ginobili helped the Spurs win four NBA titles over his 16 years in San Antonio. While Parker and Tim Duncan are generally considered the two best players during the franchise's run of success, Popovich thought Ginobili was just as vital.

  1. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  2. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  3. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  4. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  5. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  6. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  7. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  8. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  9. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  10. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  11. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  12. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  13. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  14. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  15. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  16. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  17. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  18. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  19. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  20. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

Right Arrow Icon

Parker also spoke about the impact the Argentine swingman had for his career.

Ginobili is the ninth Spurs player to have his jersey retired by the franchise, joining Duncan, David Robinson, Johnny Moore, Avery Johnson, Bruce Bowen, James Silas, Sean Elliott and George Gervin.

The 41-year-old was primarily a sixth man for San Antonio. Of his 1,057 appearances, only 349 were in a starting capacity. Being able to bring Ginobili off the bench was a nice luxury, and his selflessness was indicative of the Spurs' team-first philosophy under Popovich.

Related

    Report: Celtics Fan Banned for Yelling Slur at Cousins

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Celtics Fan Banned for Yelling Slur at Cousins

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs Immortalize Manu's No. 20

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs Immortalize Manu's No. 20

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Not in NBA to Make Friends

    'Was Kobe ever close? Was Kevin Garnett close with the guys he played against? Jordan?'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Not in NBA to Make Friends

    'Was Kobe ever close? Was Kevin Garnett close with the guys he played against? Jordan?'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Do Booker's Points Matter If Suns Don't Win?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Do Booker's Points Matter If Suns Don't Win?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report