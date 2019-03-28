Video: Watch Manu Ginobili's Spurs Tribute Video at Retirement Ceremony

Video: Watch Manu Ginobili's Spurs Tribute Video at Retirement CeremonyMarch 29, 2019
Before immortalizing Manu Ginobili by retiring his No. 20 jersey, the San Antonio Spurs honored their legendary star with a special tribute video.
Prior to Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Spurs put together a collection of highlights from Ginobili's 16-year career:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Spurs gave Manu a tribute video ahead of his jersey retirement 🙏 https://t.co/S2fIjQRmgc
Ginobili announced his retirement last August after spending his entire NBA career with the Spurs. The organization wasted no time ensuring the Argentinian star's number would never be worn again.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30pm CT. #GraciasManu More: https://t.co/zc2Etg2bHf https://t.co/yrceGuTjU3
Ginobili was a significant part of San Antonio's big three, which also included Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. That trio helped the franchise win four NBA championships between 2002-14.
