Video: Watch Manu Ginobili's Spurs Tribute Video at Retirement Ceremony

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili talks to the media at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in San Antonio. Ginobili recently retired at age 41 after 16 seasons with the Spurs and helping them win four NBA championships. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Before immortalizing Manu Ginobili by retiring his No. 20 jersey, the San Antonio Spurs honored their legendary star with a special tribute video. 

Prior to Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Spurs put together a collection of highlights from Ginobili's 16-year career:

Ginobili announced his retirement last August after spending his entire NBA career with the Spurs. The organization wasted no time ensuring the Argentinian star's number would never be worn again. 

Ginobili was a significant part of San Antonio's big three, which also included Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. That trio helped the franchise win four NBA championships between 2002-14.  

