Clippers News: Luc Mbah a Moute Out 8 Weeks After Surgery on Knee Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A discouraging 2018-19 season for Los Angeles Clippers small forward Luc Mbah a Moute has finally reached its definitive and perhaps predictable end.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner, the Clippers announced Thursday that Mbah a Moute underwent a partial medial meniscectomy on his left knee Wednesday. The procedure will keep him out of action for eight weeks, officially ruling him out for the remainder of L.A.'s season.

The 11-year veteran first went down with a knee injury on Oct. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans and only appeared in four games this season.

In those four games this season, Mbah a Moute averaged 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists. However, L.A. was primarily looking forward to his boost on defense.

The 45-30 Clippers clinched a playoff berth Tuesday, and throughout their surprise run to the postseason, the Clippers held out hope that Mbah a Moute was on the verge of returning.

On Dec. 24, the 32-year-old tweeted a photo of himself rehabbing his injury and noted, "I'll be back soon." A couple of months later, on Feb. 13, head coach Doc Rivers told The Athletic's Jovan Buha that Mbah a Moute would likely return to practice following the All-Star break.

On March 4, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reported Rivers said ahead of the Clippers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers that Mbah a Moute was a game-time decision with a "good chance to play" for the first time since the injury. However, he did not make an appearance that night nor any game after that.

While L.A. weathered Mbah a Moute's absence well, the injury is terrible timing for him personally.

After signing a one-year deal in July to return to the Clippers, with whom he spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, he will enter unrestricted free agency this summer.