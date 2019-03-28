Tiger Woods Hits Amazing Shot from Knees Out of Bush at WGC-Dell Match Play 2019

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

Tiger Woods watch his shot on the sixth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is still ridiculously good.

On Thursday, Woods hit an absurd shot from under a bush, while on his knees, to get the ball back onto the green and preserve the hole at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

Even Woods enjoyed that one:

At the time of publication, Woods was 1-up through 12 against Brandt Snedeker. If he's able to save any wayward shots like he did on No. 10, poor Snedeker is in trouble.

