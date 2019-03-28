Tiger Woods Hits Amazing Shot from Knees Out of Bush at WGC-Dell Match Play 2019

Tiger Woods Hits Amazing Shot from Knees Out of Bush at WGC-Dell Match Play 2019March 28, 2019
Eric Gay/Associated Press
Tiger Woods is still ridiculously good.
On Thursday, Woods hit an absurd shot from under a bush, while on his knees, to get the ball back onto the green and preserve the hole at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
From his knees. Left-handed. In the bushes. @TigerWoods has ALL the shots. 👏 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/dmyexHvqr7
Even Woods enjoyed that one:
At the time of publication, Woods was 1-up through 12 against Brandt Snedeker. If he's able to save any wayward shots like he did on No. 10, poor Snedeker is in trouble.
