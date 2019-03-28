Jordan Bell Reportedly Suspended over Hotel Charge to Mike Brown's Room

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell was suspended for Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of "conduct detrimental to the team," but the specifics of the misconduct had not been known.

Until now.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick, Bell was inactive as the result of him making a purchase at the team hotel—and putting it on assistant coach Mike Brown's tab. The details of the purchase are not known, but sources say there was concern that this was not the first time the second-year pro has pulled a tactic like this.

Slater and Amick note that teams pay for hotel rooms, but items such as snacks and movies would be charged to the individual. Players receive a per diem while on the road.

When the subject came up prior to Wednesday's game in Memphis, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr declined to dish on the details.

"The release was self-explanatory," Kerr said. "He's suspended for tonight's game for conduct detrimental to the team. Beyond that, it's our business and nobody else's. We'll move on."

Kerr added that he was not concerned about the 24-year-old's maturity moving forward, per Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Authentic:

The Warriors were just fine without Bell, as they pulled away for a 118-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

After starting 13 games as a rookie last season, Bell has seen a reduced role in 2018-19. He is seeing just 11.4 minutes per game, averaging just 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. Of note, he had a heated exchange on the sideline with Kerr during a game back in January, which the coach later classified as a "total misinterpretation of something I said."