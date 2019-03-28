Video: Watch Devin Booker Drop 50 Points for 2nd Consecutive Game vs. Wizards

Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Right Arrow Icon

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker became the youngest player in NBA history on Wednesday to notch consecutive 50-point games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The 22-year-old scored 59 points on 19-of-34 shooting versus the Utah Jazz on Monday. Two days later, he dropped 50 points on 19-of-29 shooting against the Washington Wizards.

Despite Booker's superhuman scoring efforts, the 17-59 Suns lost both games. Phoenix fell 125-92 to Utah and 124-121 against Washington.

Booker, who became one of six players in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game after notching 70 against the Boston Celtics in March 2017, is now averaging 26.2 points a night.