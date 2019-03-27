Highlights: Watch Kevin Durant Drop 28 Points on 12-of-13 Shooting vs. Grizzlies

Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Right Arrow Icon

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry both had 28 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at FedExForum, but Durant only missed one field goal while doing so.

In addition to his 28 points, Durant had nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Durant's shot selection was versatile, including soft-touch fadeaways, strong dunks and a three-pointer with Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo in his face.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP didn't miss a shot until 6:33 remained in regulation and was +30 for the Warriors while on the court.

Golden State improved to 51-23 with the win and owns the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with eight games left in the regular season. Durant is averaging 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.