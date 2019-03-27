Bulls News: Lauri Markkanen Being Shut Down for Season Due to Fatigue

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are shutting down second-year forward Lauri Markkanen for the remainder of the season.

"Lauri will be out for the rest of the season," Chicago head coach Jim Boylen said Wednesday. "We got his tests back from his fatigue episode, came back all positive, but we're going to be as cautious with him as we can."

The 21-year-old missed Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers after experiencing "extreme fatigue" during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The team's medical staff evaluated Markkanen on Tuesday before he underwent further testing at a Toronto-area hospital. He remained in Toronto overnight as the team returned to the Windy City for the second game of a back-to-back.

Markkanen has been one of the lone bright spots in another lost season for the Bulls. The 2017 lottery pick has built on a solid rookie campaign, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 32.3 minutes this season.

The 7'0", 240-pound forward missed the first 23 games of the season after he suffered a high-grade lateral elbow sprain in September.

The Bulls (21-55) have already been eliminated from postseason contention for the second consecutive year. That makes Markkanen's health a priority over the team's record for the rest of the season.

"Obviously we're disappointed for Lauri, and for us," Boylen added. "But we're hopeful that he'll be just fine."