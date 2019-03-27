Ndamukong Suh's Return to Rams 'Pretty Much Guaranteed to Be Off the Table'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' 2018 offseason was marked by big-name arrivals, but this year, at least one of those big names is expected to leave.

Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Rams general manager Les Snead described the possibility of re-signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as "pretty much guaranteed to be off the table" based on the team's "budgetary constraints."

Suh signed a one-year, $14 million contract in March of last year. The 32-year-old started every game for the Rams last season, notching 59 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks.

In the Rams' Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots, Suh only mustered two tackles and didn't manage to get to quarterback Tom Brady for a sack. However, Suh garnered eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in the two playoff games prior to the Super Bowl.

So far in free agency, L.A. has signed safety Eric Weddle, linebacker Clay Matthews and quarterback Blake Bortles. The Rams also re-signed linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay told Thiry that the team "absolutely" wants to give cornerback Marcus Peters a contract extension. Peters will demand a top-dollar deal, and his current contract expires following the upcoming season.

Per NFLPA, the Rams only have $4,575,533 in remaining salary-cap space.

All of that combined doesn't leave room for Suh, especially when the defensive line already has back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Donald racked up a league-best 20.5 sacks in 2018. Overall, though, the Rams defensive front struggled—giving up an NFL-worst 5.1 yards per rush.

NFL.com ranked Suh No. 12 on its list of top 101 free agents. All 11 players ranked ahead of him have signed. The only other unsigned defensive tackle on the list is Corey Liuget, whose 2018 finished in November because of a torn quad.



In other words, even with nine seasons, 142 games and plenty of on-field controversy under his belt, Suh should be in demand.

Prior to his one year with the Rams, Suh started his career with the Detroit Lions after the franchise drafted him No. 2 overall in 2010. From 2015 to 2017, Suh was a Miami Dolphin. Throughout his career, the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has 481 tackles, 166 quarterback hits, 56 sacks and four forced fumbles.