Fantasy Booking Daniel Bryan's 'Fresh Afternoon' WWE SmackDown Live Stable

Kofi Kingston earned a WWE title shot at WrestleMania 35 during Tuesday's SmackDown, but not before Daniel Bryan voiced his displeasure with CEO Vince McMahon's decision.

During his rant, Bryan said McMahon should let The New Day quit and just call up three guys from NXT, put them in a group and name it Fresh Afternoon.

It was an entertaining line, but it's not out of the realm of possibility, especially considering the long history of ideas being borrowed, stolen and repackaged in the wrestling industry.

WWE created Demolition as a response to the popularity of The Road Warriors, and D-Generation X was heavily influenced by the New World Order in WCW.

WCW was also guilty of gimmick theft on more than one occasion. We all remember The Renegade, a man who copied The Ultimate Warrior—right down to his trademark entrance.

While the idea of creating a stable called Fresh Afternoon seems ridiculous, it's always fun to do a little fantasy booking to figure out whom WWE might put in the group if something like this were to happen.

If this were going to be a copy of The New Day, each member of the new trio would need to be able to contribute in a similar way to Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E.

Let's break down what makes each member of The New Day special and pick someone who could be their equivalent in Fresh Afternoon.

From Kofi Kingston to R-Truth

Kingston brings a lot of exciting, high-flying offense to his matches, but his most important contribution to the group is his experience.

He has been with WWE for 11 years, and in that time, he has held the United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions.

He is a leader who doesn't feel the need to be in control of the group and can play the cheerleader whenever it's time for his partners to shine in the ring.

WWE has a few people who could fill this role in the group. Dolph Ziggler comes to mind as another veteran who has done a lot but also feels underappreciated by management.

R-Truth is someone who would benefit greatly from being in a stable with two other talented wrestlers, and he has demonstrated the level of humor one would need to play the part.

From Xavier Woods to Kevin Owens

Kingston might be the spiritual leader of The New Day, but Xavier Woods is its mouthpiece.

The trombone-playing Superstar does most of the heavy lifting on the microphone because he is quick-witted and knows how to play to the WWE Universe.

He is also a versatile in-ring performer and has shown the ability to take to the skies while also exhibiting a surprising amount of power for a wrestler of his stature.

Kevin Owens would be a perfect substitution for Woods thanks to his ability to be serious and funny in the same sentence, but he is also someone who, like Woods, defies expectations in the ring.

KO has shown impressive agility in many of his matches, especially for someone with his build. He got in better shape during his recent hiatus, so he is probably capable of even greater things than he was before he took time off to heal an injury.

From Big E to Rusev

Big E is the powerhouse of The New Day, but he also might be the funniest member.

He often chimes in with great one-liners, and there has been a running gag that sees Woods and Kingston forced to prevent him from straying too far from PG content in his promos.

He is also more athletic than most Superstars of his size and has shown more speed and agility than most observers would expect him to have at first glance. There is only one other man on the roster who meets all of these requirements, and his name is Rusev.

The Bulgarian Brute showed off his comedy chops with his Rusev Day gimmick, and his physicality has been his greatest asset as a big man.

It's a Fresh Afternoon, Yes It Is

R-Truth, Owens and Rusev would seem like one of the most random stables of all time if they started working together, but that doesn't mean it wouldn't work.

The New Day took a long time to find their groove and win over the fans. If WWE wanted to, it could make Fresh Afternoon a reality.

However, The New Day is something special, and any attempts to make a cheap copy would be met with immediate criticism, so perhaps it's best if it remains a funny idea Bryan had on SmackDown and nothing more.

Who would you put in a Fresh Afternoon stable?