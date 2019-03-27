NFL Not Expected to Discipline Tyreek Hill Until Authorities Close Investigation

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly isn't expected to be disciplined by the NFL until authorities conclude their investigation into a child abuse case involving his son.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league likely "won't rule or come to any conclusion" on Hill until after Child Protective Services concludes its investigation:

According to Angie Ricono, Emily Sinovic and Chris Oberholtz of KCTV, the Overland Park Police Department has investigated two reports of suspected child abuse involving Hill, his fiancee Crystal Espinal and their three-year-old son.

The police reports, which listed Hill's home address as the location, were dated nine days apart—March 5 and 14—with the latter citing child abuse and neglect as the criminal act and the former alleging battery on a juvenile.

Per KCTV, Hill was named in the March 5 police report but is not listed in the March 14 report. Espinal was listed among "others involved" in the March 14 report, per Steve Vockrodt and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

Last August, Hill had a domestic violence conviction from a 2015 guilty plea expunged from his record after finishing the requirements of his probation. He was dismissed from Oklahoma State's football team following a December 2014 arrest on suspicion of physically assaulting Espinal, who was pregnant with their son at the time.

The Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft.