Dave Gettleman: Eli Manning Still Quality NFL QB Despite 'False Narrative'

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is putting all his support behind Eli Manning.

"I really believe there has been a false narrative out there that Eli is finished, he's done," he said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday (h/t Ralph Vacchiano of SNY). "He had a heck of a year. ... Eli is still a quality NFL quarterback. It wears me out, it really does."

