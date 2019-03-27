Dave Gettleman: Eli Manning Still Quality NFL QB Despite 'False Narrative'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants on December 30, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 36-35. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is putting all his support behind Eli Manning

"I really believe there has been a false narrative out there that Eli is finished, he's done," he said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday (h/t Ralph Vacchiano of SNY). "He had a heck of a year. ... Eli is still a quality NFL quarterback. It wears me out, it really does."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    1 Draft Mistake Every Team Must Avoid ⚠️

    Giants can't stand pat with veterans

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    1 Draft Mistake Every Team Must Avoid ⚠️

    Giants can't stand pat with veterans

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    AAF Allegedly in Danger of Folding

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Allegedly in Danger of Folding

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Demaryius Thomas Pleads Guilty to Careless Driving

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Demaryius Thomas Pleads Guilty to Careless Driving

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Pat Shurmur Loves Kevin Zeitler's Old School Nature

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Pat Shurmur Loves Kevin Zeitler's Old School Nature

    Dan Benton
    via Giants Wire