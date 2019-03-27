McDonald's All American Game 2019: TV Schedule and Top Committed Stars

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The best high school basketball talent in the United States takes the court in Atlanta on Wednesday for the 2019 McDonald's All-American Game.

Duke, Florida, Arizona and Kentucky are among the elite programs with multiple committed players participating in the exhibition.

But unlike last year when Duke dominating the recruiting circuit, programs with newer head coaches like Memphis and Georgia have locked up the signatures of the top recruits in the class of 2019, many of which will be on display on Wednesday.

2019 McDonald's All-American Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Top Committed Stars

James Wiseman, Committed to Memphis

The No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2019 will be tasked with bringing Memphis back to the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time since 2014.

According to Christian Fowler of 247Sports, James Wiseman hasn't been stopped much during the first two days of practice in Atlanta:

Wiseman comes to the Tigers with plenty of pressure since he'll be playing for his hometown side, and he's expected to make a massive impact on the program, as head coach Penny Hardaway told Drew Hill of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

"He's going to have a major, major impact," Hardaway said. "He's going to have his ups and downs, but because of his athleticism, the attention that he'll draw, and what he can do offensively and defensive, he's going to have a huge impact."

Wiseman is just the first of what Hardaway hopes is many of homegrown talents stays home to build the Tigers into a power in The American.

The big man should help the Tigers improve on their 22-14 record in Hardaway's first season in charge in which they won one game in the NIT.

Anthony Edwards, Committed to Georgia

Tom Crean's first major signing at Georgia was shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Edwards impressed with his shooting during a scrimmage:

Edwards is one of a few recruits who should help boost the Bulldogs in the SEC during Crean's second year in charge.

Edwards told Chip Towers of DawgNation that he likes what he's seen out of the job Georgia's staff has done in the recruiting process.

“I feel like we’re doing pretty good. Since I committed I feel like there’s a lot of people that will want to play with me. So I feel like we’re going to get a lot of players. They’re not looping me in or anything like that. They’re just doing it on their own and I like what I see.”

Just like Wiseman at Memphis, Edwards is expected to raise the level of quality at Georgia, who has to build off an 11-21 season and a second-to-last finish in the SEC.

