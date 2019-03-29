MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Andrea Dovizioso will look to build on his controversial win at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix when he rides in the 2019 Moto GP Grand Prix of Argentina on Sunday.

The Ducati star will be expected to produce another strong showing on a bike that's prompted complaints from rival manufacturers. Yet Dovizioso could still find himself overshadowed by reigning champion Marc Marquez and veteran rival Valentino Rossi.

Last year's race was dominated by the tussle between the pair as Marquez and 40-year-old Rossi clashed on track at the Autodoromo de Termas de Rio Hondo. A late surge from Marquez saw Rossi dislodged from his bike, an incident the Italian hasn't forgotten about.

Full Race Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1

Time: 1:50 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. GMT/9:50 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. ET

Free Practice 2

Time: 6:05 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. GMT/2:05 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. ET

Saturday

Free Practice 3

Time: 1:50 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. GMT/9:50 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. ET

Free Practice 4

Time: 5:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. GMT/1:25 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. ET

Qualifying 1

Time: 6:05 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. GMT/2:05 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. ET

Qualifying 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. ET

Race

Date: Sunday, March 31

Warm-Ups: 2:40 p.m. to 3 p.m. BST/9:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET

Start Time: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2. beIN Sports USA.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. beIN Sports CONNECT.

Dovizioso needed the win in Qatar confirmed by the MotoGP Court of Appeal after complaints were made about Ducati using a device to cool the tyres.

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

The disputed part has been ruled legal, according to Crash.Net's Peter McLaren, who noted how teams including Honda and Suzuki felt the cooling device helped "provide an 'illegal' aerodynamic effect (in this case downforce)."

A favourable ruling means Dovizioso remains the early the leader in the standings by virtue of finishing a mere "0.023s" ahead of Marquez earlier this month.

The latter will need to avoid being distracted by the inevitable references to the events of 2018. Marquez apologised for knocking Rossi off his bike when overtaking him, an attempt at contrition the Yamaha rider rejected.

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Even so, it's telling how Marquez has been striking a less combative tone ahead of this year's race. He's praised Rossi for maintaining his will to win into a fourth decade, per MCN Sport (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star):

"It’s amazing what he’s doing. Because you can get to 40 years old and still have the motivation to ride a bike, but to get to 40 with the motivation and the ability to still be one of the favourites is something else. It’s amazing and I’d love to get to the same age and still have the motivation he does."

Frankly, it would be a surprise if those kind words thaw the ice sufficiently between the competitive pair ahead of the qualifying sessions and the race proper.

Marquez has owned the title in each of the last five years, but Rossi still has the pedigree of having won the top prize seven times. He'd love nothing more than to get one over on the younger man chasing his achievements.

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

The residue of animosity between the best of the sport's past and the dominant force of its present will make for another intense race in Argentina.

Add in the intrigue created by the accusations of Ducati's souped-up capabilities, and this promises to be even more memorable than last year's Grand Prix.