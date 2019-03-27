2019 International Champions Cup Fixtures: Match Schedule, Dates and Locations

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The schedule for the 2019 International Champions Cup has been confirmed, and once again the pre-season tournament will pit some of the world's best teams against one another.

This year, 12 teams will participate across 18 fixtures, starting on July 16 and ending on August 10:

Here's the full schedule:

July 16

Roma vs. Chivas (Seatgeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Illinois)

July 17

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California)

July 20

Manchester United vs. Inter Milan (National Stadium, Singapore)

Benfica vs. Chivas (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California)

Arsenal vs. Roma (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina)

Bayern vs. Real Madrid (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas)

July 21

Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur (National Stadium, Singapore)

July 23

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal (Fedex Field, Landover, Maryland)

Bayern vs. AC Milan (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri)

Chivas vs. Atletico Madrid (Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas)

July 24

Juventus vs. Inter (Nanjing Olympic Sports Complex, Nanjing, China)

Roma vs. Benfica (Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey)

July 25

Tottenham vs. Manchester United (Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai)

July 26

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey)

July 28

AC Milan vs. Benfica (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts)

August 3

Manchester United vs. AC Milan (Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales)

August 4

Tottenham vs. Inter (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

August 10

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus (Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden)

The action will take place across three continents, with 11 games played in the United States, three in Europe and four in Asia.

The Premier League will be represented by Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are there as La Liga's representatives.

Four teams from Serie A—Juventus, Roma, AC Milan and Inter Milan—will be joined by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Portuguese side Benfica once again.

Mexican outfit Chivas are the only participating team from outside Europe.

Last year, Tottenham were crowned champions ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Inter on goal difference after winning two of their three matches and losing the other on penalties.