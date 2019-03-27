Bobby Adekanye Talks Liverpool Exit Amid Barcelona, Lazio Links

Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye has said he will likely "have to look for something else" after failing to break into the senior side under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 20-year-old joined Liverpool's youth ranks in 2015 from Barcelona's La Masia academy.

He has suffered with injuries during his time on Merseyside, but he believes he should have had his chance in the senior side.

Because he has not, Adekanye has said he will run down his contract and look elsewhere, with Lazio and Barcelona both potential options, per Voetbalzone.nl (h/t Sky Sports News):

"I expected that I would get a chance at Liverpool sooner. Before I came, we talked about it. They said that if I had a good first season, I had a good chance of joining the first team. Due to injury, that did not come true. I had to undergo surgery at the start of my second season and then it is difficult to return.

"Jurgen Klopp spoke to me and gave me tips. He said 'keep doing your thing.' But in the end, I don't think I appeared in his plans. If so, I have to look for something else. That is disappointing, and it has helped me not to renew my contract.

"That it would be completed with Lazio is not at all the case. It's not over yet. It is one of the clubs that is interested, but it is not yet 100 per cent decided. I also heard from Barcelona, in the Netherlands Willem II came by. I can't name the entire list of clubs now, because then we will be busy tomorrow. But there is interest from, among others, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

"In the summer I am going to talk about it with my family and business manager Junior Minguella. I am not worried that I have no club."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Adekanye's contract expires in June, when he will then be available to sign for free unless Liverpool can persuade him to pen a new deal at Anfield.

Born in Nigeria, Adekanye is a Dutch national having moved to Amsterdam as a child, and he made his debut for the Netherlands under-20 side last week in their 3-2 win over Mexico.

He has made a combined 13 appearances in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League this term, but he has not appeared once in 2019.

As a teenager, Adekanye was compared to Dutch legend Arjen Robben. He is predominantly a right-winger but can also operate on the left flank or through the middle.

He has failed to live up to his potential at Liverpool and looks set to move elsewhere in order to advance his career.