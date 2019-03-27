World Series 2019 Odds: Orioles Attracting Bets Despite 2000-1 Dark-Horse Lines

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

There is no longer shot to win the 2019 World Series than the Baltimore Orioles, but that isn't stopping some bettors from putting their money on a team coming off a 115-loss season.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, the O's have odds as long as 2000-1 to win the World Series at some sportsbooks, yet they are attracting wagers due to the huge potential payoff if they manage to shock the world.

The Orioles have received more bets to win the World Series than 10 other teams at William Hill sportsbooks in Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia, and there was even a $500 wager placed on Baltimore at 1000-1 odds.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.