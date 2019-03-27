FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba Headline Strong TOTW 28

MATTHIEU CLAVEL/Getty Images

Players of FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode will be able to collect upgraded cards for Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba this week following their inclusion in Team of the Week 28 on Wednesday.

Hazard scored three times in Belgium's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus, helping his side win 3-1 and 2-0, respectively.

Two strong showings from Pogba helped France beat Moldova 4-1 and Iceland 4-0.

The pair are joined in TOTW 28 by Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, Spain left-back Jordi Alba and Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Raheem Sterling was a notable omission despite his hat-trick for England against the Czech Republic on March 22 and another goal in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Here's the full lineup, courtesy of EA Sports:

Hazard Sinks Russia and Cyprus

After Russia's Denis Cheryshev had cancelled out Youri Tielemans' opener in Belgium's first game of the international break, Hazard won and dispatched a penalty to put the Red Devils ahead at half-time.

The Chelsea winger pounced on a loose ball to secure Belgium's victory in the second half.

On top of the goals, Hazard also impressed with a creative and skilful performance:

Cyprus had a similarly difficult time containing him, and he curled them in front inside 10 minutes.

It was a milestone match for Hazard:

The 28-year-old's reward for his efforts sees him receive a superlative 94-rated card on FUT.

The upgrade reaffirms his status as one of the best dribblers in the game with a 97 rating for that attribute, while his 94 pace, 91 passing and 88 shooting illustrate the threat he can pose in the final third.

As for Pogba, he capped two impressive performances for Les Bleus with a sublime assist for Antoine Griezmann against Moldova:

He was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself after forcing a fine save from Moldova's Alexei Koselev, but he was involved throughout with some incisive passing.

French football writer Jeremy Smith picked him out for praise after France's second match:

Pogba's upgraded card has an overall rating of 91. That's the same as his passing attribute, while he also has 89 dribbling and 90 physicality.

If you're after a midfielder who can combine technical brilliance with robust physicality, look no further.