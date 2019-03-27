Video: Galatasaray U14 Captain Intentionally Misses Incorrectly Given Penalty

TF-Images/Getty Images

Deceiving referees and professional fouls are commonplace in the modern game, but Galatasaray youngster Beknaz Almazbekov showed sportsmanship can still be found in football.

The under-14s captain deliberately missed a penalty awarded to him after he lost his balance in the box:

The incident took place shortly before half-time, with Galatasaray leading Istanbulspor 1-0.

Galatasaray No. 11 Almazbekov was attempting to cut inside from the left amid pressure from a defender, but there was no contact between the pair when he went down.

The 13-year-old took the resulting spot-kick himself. He set a fine example to his team-mates by intentionally placing the shot well wide, sparing their opponents the injustice of going two goals behind because of an incorrect decision by the referee.

Former England striker and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker applauded the act of sportsmanship:

His opponents appreciated the gesture, too, and could be seen reaching out to shake his hand as play resumed.

The youngster's act of sportsmanship was rare, though not unique. In 2003, Denmark captain Morten Wieghorst deliberately sent a penalty wide after an Iranian player picked up the ball in the area, mistakenly believing a whistle from the stands was the half-time signal.

More recently, players from both Astra Giurgiu and Pogon Szczecin missed penalties on purpose after some questionable refereeing decisions in their 2017 friendly.