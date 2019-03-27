Kliff Kingsbury to Give Cardinals Players Cell-Phone Breaks During Meetings

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 09: Arizona Cardinals new head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility on January 9, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

We don't know if Kliff Kingsbury will be a successful NFL coach, but he is at least a cool boss.

The new Arizona Cardinals coach explained Tuesday that he plans to give his players cell-phone breaks every 20-30 minutes during meetings to prevent players from losing focus.

"They're itching to get to those things," Kingsbury said of players with their cell phones, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

"You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we'll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus."

The 39-year-old coach first started this strategy at Texas Tech.

Millions of people in office meetings around the country would probably love a break to check on their phones, so perhaps Kingsbury is on the brink of a new trend.

