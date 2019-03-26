Roger Goodell: Conduct Policy Will Apply to Robert Kraft When We Have All Facts

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday he is not nearing a decision on disciplinary action against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft because the league does not have all the facts in his prostitution solicitation case.

"I think we said several weeks ago the personal conduct policy applies to everybody: commissioners, owners, executives, players, coaches, and it will be applied to everybody, but it will be done after we get all the facts, we have all the information and we'll be fair and smart about it," Goodell told reporters.

Kraft was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of solicitation in February. Prosecutors say they have video of the Patriots owner engaged in a sexual act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"When we get all the information we'll make determinations," Goodell said. "I'm not going to speculate on where we are or my views on anything. Until we get all the information, we're not going to make any comments about that."

Goodell didn't say whether Kraft spoke to other owners about his legal situation.

Goodell has the power to discipline all NFL personnel under the league's personal conduct policy. The collective bargaining agreement does not require a conviction in order for the league to punish its employees.

How Goodell chooses to handle the Kraft situation falls into murky waters because he is technically Goodell's boss. This is also a bit of an unprecedented situation because Goodell will have to find a punishment that goes unchallenged by Kraft and also satiates the public.