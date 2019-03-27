McDonald's All American Game Roster 2019: Highlights, Stats for Top Prospects

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Men's college basketball fans will have to wait until Thursday to catch the start of the Sweet 16 games in the NCAA tournament, but they can get a first glance at the top high school prospects who will likely be the top players next season in the 2019 McDonald's All American Game.

The 24 selected players will square off on Wednesday in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

The West team will be led by the No. 1-ranked player on the ESPN 100, James Wiseman, while the East team will be led by the No. 2-ranked prep star, Cole Anthony.

Both squads will be loaded with talent headed to March Madness stalwarts like Duke, UNC, Kentucky and Tennessee.

2019 McDonald's All American Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Halftime performance: Migos

Highlights, Stats for Top Prospects

James Wiseman (F/C, Memphis)

The last time Memphis had a top-ranked player of the caliber of James Wiseman in its class was in 2007-08, when Derrick Rose led them to the championship game.

Now, though, the dominant 7-footer will bring the spotlight back to a team looking to bring in top recruits for years to come.

"Memphis is a great city. For me to just stay and to be a savior or icon; I'm truly blessed to have that," Wiseman told Sports Illustrated's Tristan Jung. "It just brings hope for the city of Memphis; it's a great feeling."

Wiseman is also a versatile big man capable of changing fortunes, so the Tigers—who lost to Creighton in this year's NIT—could make a return to the Big Dance next season.

"He's going to have a major, major impact," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway told Drew Hill of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "He's going to have his ups and downs, but because of his athleticism, the attention that he'll draw, and what he can do offensively and defensive, he's going to have a huge impact."

On the heels of averaging 25.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.4 blocks per game, the 17-year-old shot-blocking machine was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2019.

Wiseman will be a defensive anchor for the West squad and put on a clinic down on the low block with his signature jump hook over his right shoulder and his wow with the improved range on his jump shot.

Cole Anthony (G, Undecided)

Cole Anthony may be still undecided on where he'll ply his trade next season, but that shouldn't detract from the show he'll deliver on the biggest stage in prep school basketball.

The 6'3" combo guard out of Oak Hill Academy, nicknamed "The Phenom," is already off to an incredible start after winning the Powerade Jam Fest 3-point contest on Monday night.

In addition to his deadly three-point shot, Anthony is known for his ability to create off the bounce and leaving defenders in his wake on the way to the basket.

The 18-year-old has a lethal first step and has racked up so many highlights that there are numerous compilation videos of his greatest hits on YouTube.

Anthony was made for games like this because of his competitive fire and ability to get others involved.

Basketball is also in his blood because his father is NBA veteran Greg Anthony, who played college ball at UNLV and won a national championship in 1990.

Anthony has narrowed down his collegiate choices to five: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Georgetown and Oregon.

He will announce where he'll be playing at the Geico Nationals in April.

Vernon Carey Jr. (F/C, Duke)

Vernon Carey is headed to Duke, so the winning tradition will continue in Durham, North Carolina.

The 6'10" big out of University School in Fort Lauderdale led his school to back-to-back state championships while averaging 21 points and nine rebounds per game.

The 18-year-old son of former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Vernon Carey is a certified baller, but don't expect him to be the same kind of player as the outgoing Zion Williamson.

Carey is burly at 275 pounds, but he plays a different kind of game. He plays bully ball and finishes strong around the rim.

"Vernon Carey Jr. brings a unique combination of power and skill to the court," ESPN's national recruiting director Paul Biancardi told Jeff Borzello. "What makes him special is his ability to dominate in the paint while also being effective with his face-up game. His nimble footwork and soft touch is not talked about enough at his physically imposing size. His future upside lies in conditioning."

Look for him to dominate the boards and knock down shots from behind the arc.

Isaiah Stewart (F/C, Washington)