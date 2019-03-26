Olivier Giroud Plays Down Rumours He Could Leave Chelsea for Lyon

Olivier Giroud Plays Down Rumours He Could Leave Chelsea for LyonMarch 26, 2019
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has played down rumours he could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and move to Ligue 1 side Lyon.
The Blues face an interesting summer as they are currently banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows, and Giroud says that could have an impact on his future, per Hector Nunns at the Mirror.
"At the club we still need to wait to see regarding if we will have the opportunity to get some players [in the next transfer windows].
"If not the club will be blocked and maybe then they will need me more and to offer me something. I am very happy there, but it all depends on a few things so we will see.
"The French media have made too much of some comments from me trying to push me into a move to Lyon. I am staying objective, and if I can stay at Chelsea I will be happy – but I need to play more."
Giroud has previously hinted he could be interested in a move to Lyon:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Olivier Giroud flirts with Lyon: "They are a club with very good youngsters, very good players... I want to become important again, to have the faith of the manager in me." https://t.co/LEb63TpLqZ
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said in January he could make a move for the France international:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Lyon President Aulas: "This summer, of course we will be interested in Olivier Giroud." https://t.co/cDrHlbtUaS
Robin Bairner @RBairner
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a player that would interest him "if someone leaves".
Giroud's Chelsea contract expires in the summer, but the club may be reluctant to let him leave, particularly if their transfer ban is upheld by FIFA and they are prevented from signing players.
The former Arsenal man has largely been consigned to a bit-part role at Chelsea this season, but he's still managed 10 goals in all competitions for the club.
He also proved he still has what it takes on the international stage with a goal in France's 4-0 2020 European Championship qualifier win over Iceland that saw him hit a landmark:
Philippe Auclair @PhilippeAuclair
Another goal for Olivier Giroud for France tonight. He's now on 35 goals with Les Bleus, the third best goal scorer in their history, behind Thierry Henry and Michel Platini (and ahead of them in terms of goals per minute on the pitch). Synonyms for 'under-rated'?
Giroud has proved himself to be a useful squad option but may be looking for a more prominent role than the one he currently occupies at Chelsea.
As an experienced, proven goalscorer he's bound to attract interest as a free agent, and Chelsea may have their work cut out convincing him to stay and sign a new deal.
Barkley Says Future Is Bright for England’s ‘Frightening’ Young Talent