Olivier Giroud Plays Down Rumours He Could Leave Chelsea for Lyon

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has played down rumours he could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and move to Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Blues face an interesting summer as they are currently banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows, and Giroud says that could have an impact on his future, per Hector Nunns at the Mirror.

"At the club we still need to wait to see regarding if we will have the opportunity to get some players [in the next transfer windows].

"If not the club will be blocked and maybe then they will need me more and to offer me something. I am very happy there, but it all depends on a few things so we will see.

"The French media have made too much of some comments from me trying to push me into a move to Lyon. I am staying objective, and if I can stay at Chelsea I will be happy – but I need to play more."

Giroud has previously hinted he could be interested in a move to Lyon:

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said in January he could make a move for the France international:

Giroud's Chelsea contract expires in the summer, but the club may be reluctant to let him leave, particularly if their transfer ban is upheld by FIFA and they are prevented from signing players.

The former Arsenal man has largely been consigned to a bit-part role at Chelsea this season, but he's still managed 10 goals in all competitions for the club.

He also proved he still has what it takes on the international stage with a goal in France's 4-0 2020 European Championship qualifier win over Iceland that saw him hit a landmark:

Giroud has proved himself to be a useful squad option but may be looking for a more prominent role than the one he currently occupies at Chelsea.

As an experienced, proven goalscorer he's bound to attract interest as a free agent, and Chelsea may have their work cut out convincing him to stay and sign a new deal.