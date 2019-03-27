2019 NBA Playoff Matchups Every Fan Should Hope For

1 of 7

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Joe Ingles had Paul George's number during the Utah Jazz's first-round victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in last year's playoffs.

George shot only 33.3 percent overall (19-of-57) and 24 percent from beyond the arc (6-of-25) during the 231 possessions in which Ingles served as his primary defender. On a related note, the Thunder offense averaged a mere 0.94 points per possession whenever Ingles matched up with PG13.

We need a Round 2.

It doesn't have to end the same way. George is shooting 55.6 percent overall and 35.7 percent from long range against Ingles this season across a similar sample size (173 possessions). His efficiency has plunged since the All-Star break, but George remains a top-four MVP candidate and the best version of himself we've ever seen.

Regardless of whether he torches Ingles or comes off worse for the wear this time around, we win. After what transpired last year, George will undoubtedly play with a little extra oomph.

Ingles, meanwhile, needn't be the Paul George whisperer to make this a worthwhile rematch. He's turned into one of the NBA's best trash talkers over the past few seasons. There will be fireworks no matter who's besting the other.

Our best hope for seeing Jinglin' Joe vs. Playoff P is yet again in the first round. It's risky to count on any Western Conference team other than the Golden State Warriors to make the semifinals.

However, the two teams have some ground to make up in the standings. The Jazz and Thunder enter Wednesday as the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively.

The third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers are three games ahead of the Jazz in the loss column and four in front of the Thunder, who face a tough closing stretch. But Portland center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a season-ending compound fracture Monday night, which cracks the door open slightly for a Jazz-Thunder first-round battle.