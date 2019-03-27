Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Failed De'Aaron Fox Trade, Kevin Knox and More

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks continue to have problems in the injury department. The Knicks have eight games left. But hopes of a new wave leading the team to a few more victories and improving upon the 14-60 mark isn't looking promising.

Rookie Kevin Knox, for example, isn't a guarantee to get back on the court for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors after suffering an ankle injury Sunday.

"I didn't sprain it on my own," Knox said, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I just landed. Bad landing. Halftime I went back there, got it taped up, put my braces back on, tried to see if I could run. I could run on it, jog on it, but I couldn't put pressure on it and move side to side. I couldn't go out there in that second half and play at a high level like my team needed me, so I just wanted to shut it down."

It is a shame considering the ninth pick in 2018 out of Kentucky has averaged 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over 67 games and an average of 28.2 minutes. He bumped the points to an average of 13 while shooting 42 percent from the floor in March while playing a bigger role.

The injury status isn't any better around Frank Ntilikina, either. Ntilikina, who was recently linked with a trade, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, also suffered an injury Sunday. He re-aggravated a groin issue he spent 24 games working back from.

Ntilikina has been the biggest question mark surrounding the Knicks in the aftermath of the Kristaps Porzingis move. To date, the eighth pick in 2017 has only appeared in 43 games this season, averaging just 5.7 points and 2.8 assists on 33.7 percent shooting. If the intent by the front office was to get him out there and audition for other teams or at least show he can carve out a role next season, the injury derails it.

Speaking of Porzingis, a retroactive rumor of sorts paints the Knicks in an interesting light.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Knicks offered Porzingis to the Sacramento Kings if the return was guard De'Aaron Fox and a bit more: "... including a template from the New York Knicks centered around Kristaps Porzingis that would have required Sacramento to either send something beyond Fox or take unwanted Knicks salary (or both), sources say."

This move came at a time when the Kings were in a bit of a rock and hard place, so the Knicks sniffed it out and reportedly made an offer. At the time, Fox had been a bit of a dud, averaging only 11.6 points and 4.4 assists per game. Conventional wisdom suggested the Kings might have looked at grabbing a prospect who would push him aside.

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Fast forward to now, the Kings stuck with Fox, drafted Marvin Bagley III and the sophomore point has turned into a force, averaging 17.4 points and 7.2 assists per night.

The Knicks turned around and shipped Porzingis to Dallas, where he coincidentally gets to play with Luka Doncic, the guy some thought the Kings would take. Along with giving up a few other assets, the Knicks got back Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and a pair of first-round picks.

Only a long-term lens will decide whether the Knicks came out ahead compared to if they had reeled in Fox. Over 17 games with the Knicks, Smith has averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 assists. A resurgent Emmanuel Mudiay figures to stick around, too.

Then again, the Knicks might be left in hindsight when it comes to this discussion as the Mavericks and Kings slug it out in the Western Conference. Back in the Eastern Conference, the focus for the Knicks will be whether the cap room, draft assets and current base of talent will be enough to lure in some big-name free agents and get them back on track to winning 40 or more games per year, something they haven't done since 2012-13.