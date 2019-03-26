Report: Chris Ivory to Be Released by Bills After Frank Gore Signing

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Veteran running back Chris Ivory is expected to be released by the Buffalo Bills after just one season with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buffalo signed five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore to a one-year deal earlier this month.

It marks the second consecutive offseason Ivory has been released. Last year, he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Bills to provide depth behind starter LeSean McCoy.

ESPN's Mike Rodak notes that this move would save the team $2.156 million in salary cap space.

Ivory ran for 385 yards on 3.3 yards per carry and found the end zone just once in his lone season in Buffalo. He added 205 yards on 13 receptions.

Although he has been used in a complementary role in recent seasons, Ivory has proven that he can handle a large workload. He averaged 908 yards during his time with the New York Jets, making the Pro Bowl while running for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015.

The nine-year veteran has averaged 4.3 yards per carry for his career.

At 31 years old, Ivory may be hard-pressed to find the opportunity to be a feature back. The Bills decided to go in another direction for depth, but given it's still only March, there is plenty of time for Ivory to try to catch on with another team.