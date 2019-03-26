Sean McVay: Rams 'Absolutely' Want to Sign Marcus Peters to Contract Extension

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay left no room for doubt about the team's preference regarding the future of cornerback Marcus Peters.

Peters will earn a little over $9 million in 2019 before becoming a free agent. McVay said Tuesday the Rams "absolutely" want to retain the 26-year-old, according to ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry.

Peters had 43 combined tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended in his first year with the Rams. In November, McVay acknowledged the 2015 first-round pick wasn't meeting expectations, per Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva:

"We still have a lot of confidence in him. It's a collaborative effort as coaches and as players for us all as a team to try to do things that are conducive for putting our players in good spots from a coaching standpoint. Then, the players to be able to go execute it. Whether it's Marcus or anybody—offense, defense, special teams—those are the expectations. With a good player and a productive player that's had as much success as he has had and the confidence we have in him, we trust that he'll improve."

According to Thiry, McVay added Tuesday he thought Peters played better over the second half of 2018, giving the Rams a compelling reason to try to bring him back.

Los Angeles is projected to have a little over $93.8 million in available salary cap space in 2020, per Over the Cap. While that's a good chunk of money, that cap space will evaporate fast.

Peters isn't the only notable player headed for free agency. Dante Fowler Jr., Aqib Talib, Cory Littleton, Greg Zuerlein and Michael Brockers are all on expiring deals.

Jared Goff will be in the final year of his rookie deal as well, which means he'll make $20-plus million in 2020 should the team pick up his option.

With little cap space available, the Rams watched as Lamarcus Joyner got a four-year, $42 million deal from the Oakland Raiders earlier this month.

Peters is likely to be one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 free-agent class. General manager Les Snead will have to make some difficult decisions next spring, and that may include watching Peters leave in order to allocate the team's financial resources elsewhere.