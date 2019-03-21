An Early Look at the 2020 NFL Free-Agent Class

5 of 10

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tackle

1. Bryan Bulaga, Green Bay Packers

2. Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

3. George Fant, Seattle Seahawks

4. Anthony Castonzo, Indianapolis Colts

5. Joe Staley, San Francisco 49ers

Like the quarterbacks, most of the offensive tackles are older veterans who aren't long-term fixes. Contenders needing bridge options should be intrigued with Andrew Whitworth (37) and Joe Staley (turns 35 in August) should they come available despite their advanced ages. Both have remained effective through excellent technique and intelligence.

The youngest option in the top five, George Fant, took a solid leap in 2018 after Mike Solari replaced Tom Cable as Seattle's offensive line coach. Fant will be turning 28 next year and has great athleticism at right tackle. He could get money similar to Ja'Wuan James, who signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Denver Broncos this month.

There are potential sleepers in the class. La'el Collins hasn't yet proved himself to be reliable, but he could turn the corner in 2019 as he continues to gain experience at right tackle. The Carolina Panthers' Daryl Williams can also cash in if he stays healthy after tearing his MCL in training camp last season and repeats his 2017 play.

Guard

1. Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins

2. Joe Thuney, New England Patriots

3. Clint Boling, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

5. Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints

The top of the guard market looks primed to do well in free agency. Both Brandon Scherff, 27, and Joe Thuney, 26, are excellent interior blockers in their primes. Scherff is especially good in the running game, and Thuney has become a masterful pass-blocker.

Veterans Clint Boling (who turns 30 in May) and Marshal Yanda (34) are two former elites at the position, but age has left them less reliable. Neither can be viewed as more than a one-year starter who will need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

The guard market dies after those four, as the inconsistent Andrus Peat headlines the rest. If an unheralded backup steps into a bigger role in 2019, the class would benefit. Otherwise, there's not a clear starter in the remaining names.

Center

1. Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

2. JC Tretter, Cleveland Browns

3. Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

4. Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans

Teams needing an upgrade at center could be looking at a solid group that has a variety of strengths. The two youngest options are Cody Whitehair (turns 27 in July) and JC Tretter (28). Though the center position theoretically ages well because of the limited range needed compared to other line spots, adding a potential long-term upgrade is ideal.

Both Rodney Hudson and Mike Pouncey will be 31 next offseason but bring different talents. Hudson is reliable, missing just three regular-season games since 2013. He fits best in a power-blocking scheme. Pouncey's durability issues led to his release from Miami following the 2017 campaign, but he's a solid zone-blocking center.

Jones will be 31 next summer but has brought stability to the Titans in his three seasons in Tennessee. He strikes a good balance between power and zone teams, so he could be the best value of the group.