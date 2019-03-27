ANA Inspiration 2019: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg will be out to defend her ANA Inspiration title on Thursday as the first major of the 2019 LPGA Tour gets under way at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Lindberg secured her first LPGA title and her first major championship with her marathon win over Inbee Park in 2018. The victory was eventually sealed on Monday morning after eight play-off holes.

The 32-year-old has her work cut out if she is to retain her title, with a strong field set to compete in California.

The world's top three players, Sung Hyun Park, Ariya Jutanugarn, Minjee Lee, are all in contention, while Lydia Ko, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson are three of 11 former champions in the field.

Dates: Thursday, April 4, to Sunday, April 7

TV Info: Golf Channel (U.S.), Sky Sports Golf (UK)

TV Schedule: Golf Channel — Thursday (midday to 4 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET), Friday (midday to 4 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET), Saturday (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET), Sunday (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET). Sky Sports Golf — Thursday (5 p.m. BST), Friday (5 p.m. BST), Saturday (11 p.m. BST), Sunday (11 p.m. BST)

Purse: $3 million

Tee Times: Full pairings will be available from the LPGA's official website



World No. 1 Park will be aiming for her maiden ANA Inspiration win and heads into the tournament in strong form after victories at the HSBC Women's World Championship in February and the Country Club Ladies Invitational in March.

The 25-year-old has said meeting Tiger Woods for the first time in a television shoot helped improve her form, per Randall Mell at the Golf Channel.

"If Tiger is watching this interview, then I would want to say that because we met, you gave me such good energy, that made me win the tournament," she said after victory at the Women's World Championship.

Park also takes inspiration from the fan club that follows her around the globe:

The South Korean explained the positive impact her supporters have on her when she is competing, per Mark Lamport-Stokes at the LPGA: "They come to see me and cheer for me, and they give me snacks. Just them being there for me makes me focus on my game more. They make me happy. They help my game."

Park can expect more backing in California and will have plenty of confidence after her recent wins. Her best performance in the tournament was a tie for sixth in 2016, but she will be expected to challenge this time around.

Jutanugarn will provide stiff competition as she also goes in search of her first ANA Inspiration title. The 23-year-old enjoyed a superb 2018 and will hope to continue that form in the first major of the year:

Meanwhile, Jin Young Ko comes into the tournament fresh from victory at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup that has propelled her to her highest world ranking:

The victory was her third on the LPGA Tour, as she held on to claim the win by one stroke over four players in an exciting finish:

Ko is another player with the talent and experience required to take the title in a field packed full of quality, which should make for another exciting tournament at Mission Hills Country Club.